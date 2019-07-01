A dead man has been found floating in the water at Bayshore Live Oak Park, which is on the west side of U.S. 41 before the bridge going over the harbor into Punta Gorda.
Deputies, a helicopter and multiple boats are on scene, and the body will be pulled out of the water once detectives arrive. The call about the body came in around 11:45 a.m.
