Sarasota County detectives and forensics vehicles park on Auburn Road at Point Loope Drive in South Venice, after a body was found in a storm water retention pond.

SOUTH VENICE — Authorities identified the remains of a man pulled from a South Venice storm water pond on Thursday afternoon.

The body of Mark S. Bailey, 65, whose last known address was along Roseling Circle in Venice, was the focus of a death investigation, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

“At this time, Mr. Bailey’s cause of death is unknown, however the investigation is active and ongoing,” said Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson at the Sheriff’s Office, in a statement.

Deputies responded at 1:15 p.m. Thursday and blocked off a portion of Auburn Road at Point Loope, behind the RaceTrac gas station on Tamiami Trail near Jacaranda Boulevard in South Venice.

Authorities were called to the area after a report of a dead person face down in a body of water.

Much of the area is surrounded by vegetation. A homeless camp is set up just yards from Auburn Road against a wall separating the area from a nearby senior living facility.

“As always, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Perez said.

