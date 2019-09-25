A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the residents of Harbor Heights on Mancini Terrace and Whitman Avenue.
The notice was issued this morning by the Charlotte Harbor Water Association due to a 6-inch main line break, with system pressure dropping too low. The notice will stay in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
"As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled," a press release from the Charlotte Harbor Water Association stated. "A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used."
Anyone with questions can contact the Charlotte Harbor Water Association at 941-625-2288.
