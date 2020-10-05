Charlotte County

Charlotte County Utilities issued a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Burnt Store Marina service area Monday.

A contractor damaged a 12-inch water main, according to Charlotte County officials, thus prompting the notice.

The following customers are included in the boil water notice: areas south of the intersection of Matecumbe Key Road and Cape Cole Boulevard including: Courtside Landings, Southshore, 3045 Matecumbe Key Road and the Marina.

"Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used," states the county's notice.

For more information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

