HARBOR HEIGHTS — Charlotte Harbor Water Association issued a precautionary boil water notice Tuesday evening for two streets in Harbor Heights because of a main line break.
System pressure dropped below 20 p.s.i., the water association said, noting "as per regulations Charlotte Harbor Water Association must issue a precautionary boil water notice."
The notice affects residents of Harbor Heights on Mancini Terrace and Whitman Avenue.
"We advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes to be boiled," the water association said. "A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used."
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
Charlotte Harbor Water Authority can be reached at 941-625-2288.
