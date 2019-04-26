Charlotte Harbor Water Association
A precautionary boil water notice was issued today for Charlotte Harbor Water Association customers.

"A high service pump that provides pressure to the system failed," stated the water association in a press release. As a result, the system pressure dropped below a certain threshold, thus mandating the precautionary water boil notice for Charlotte Harbor Water Association residential and business customers.

The association recommends using bottled water or boiling water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes, etc. Boil the water for at least one minute.

"This 'Precautionary Boil Water Notice' will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink," states the association.

For more information, call 941-625-2288 or go to www.charlotteharborwater.com.

