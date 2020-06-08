One of Port Charlotte’s last used bookstores, Book Trader, is going out of business.
The store usually had a stock of over 22,000 books. But now, stock is pretty limited, according to the store’s owner, Marian Zanot, anticipating the store will be out of the remaining 8,000 books around mid-June.
Zanot has owned the store since 2006, but the store itself has been a staple of the Port Charlotte literary community for over 30 years.
The 900-square-foot space is in Charlotte Square, which is owned by Regency Centers, with a Walmart Neighborhood Market anchoring the shopping center.
There are only a handful of used bookstores left in the area, including Sandman Books and Copperfish Books in Punta Gorda, which both have a mix of new and used books.
Whatever is left after Zanot decides to close the store will go to DeSoto prison inmates, the owner told the Sun.
Zanot wants to give “a huge thank you for the 30 years and all the fun I could’ve possibly wished for.”
The Book Trader, 2150 Tamiami Trail, Space 8, in Port Charlotte, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. New books are $2 and used books are free, Zanot said.
To inquire about their book collection, call 941-624-4878.
