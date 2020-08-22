Boone is a very sweet, 2-year-old cat. He can be a little shy at times but not for long. He is a volunteer favorite who has been at the shelter for two months and is ready to find the perfect home. He seems to like other cats and is very affectionate.
Salvador is a 2-year-old, terrier mix. He is very high energy and would love a big yard to run and play. He is very friendly and loves people. He is a high energy dog looking for a family with an active lifestyle. He would be a great companion for running and long walks.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
