Break out the coats and long pants beginning Sunday night

Get out the jackets and hats because after eight-straight days of 80-degree plus temperatures, the 60s are going to feel really cold.
That's according to ABC meteorologist Bob Harrigan, as the "coldest air of the year" is expected to come beginning Monday.
"Winds will change to the north late Sunday and that will start the process," he said. "Below average temperatures will be with us from Monday through Wednesday."
Harrigan said the coldest day will be Tuesday and will gradually warm up toward the weekend.
"On Tuesday the highs will be struggling to get into the low 60s," he said. "The cold air will keep funneling in on a strong north winds. In fact, wind chills could be in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday morning, as lows will be in the low 40s and winds out of the north-northeast at 10-15 mph."
When temperatures drop into the 40s in Sarasota County, those in need of a warm bed can seek shelter at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. in Sarasota, beginning at 4 p.m., with intake expected at 6:30 p.m. Sarasota County Area Transit bus lines 2, 7 and 8 will drop off riders within two blocks of the shelter.
In North Port, New Hope Community Church at 5600 S. Biscayne Drive opens at 8 p.m. for South County residents. Bus lines 9 and 28 arrive within a two-block distance from the shelter.
In Charlotte County, anyone in need of overnight shelter can go to The Homeless Coalition from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. at 1476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte.
According to Emergency Management officials, pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those outside overnight or during the early morning hours when the temperatures drop to the 40s are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the Emergency Services page on www.scgov.net.
For questions or information in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood, call the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at 941-833-4000.
Government offices are closed for the holiday on Monday. However, emergency and first-responders are available 24 hours a day.
