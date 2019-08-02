PHOTO FROM CHARLOTTE COUNTY CHAMBER/FACEBOOK
A new teacher breakfast organized through the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce was held Friday morning at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. According to information from the chamber, more than 100 new teachers were there and received goodie bags. Chamber members were able to sponsor a teacher for breakfast.
