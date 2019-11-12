St. Charles Borromeo Knight of Columbus Council 5399 held a free breakfast Nov. 10 for veterans to show appreciation for their military service. Pictured left to right: Leonard Kompinski (Navy for 2 years, stationed on USS Enterprise as a mechanic around the Mediterranean Sea), Tom Dugan (Army for 2 years, a military policeman in South Korea), Pat Dugan (Tom Dugan’s wife), Pat Shlagel (Steve Shlagel’s wife), Steve Shlagel (4th Division Army for 2 years combat unit stationed in Vietnam).
