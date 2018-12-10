It started as a vision.
The ground breaking for the initial phase of PicklePlex’s first 16 courts became a reality this past week, and plans call for the first tournament to be held at the new facility, that will be built on property leased by Florida SouthWestern State College to PicklePlex, in March.
The indefatigable efforts of the PicklePlex board have made the vision a reality.
“We anticipate completion in the next 90 days,” said Sue Carman, PicklePlex board member. “Punta Gorda will become a premier pickleball destination once PicklePlex is completed.”
The facility itself will be an economic-driver for the area, as it will be the host site for a number of statewide, regional and national tournaments.
“We will have a positive economic impact for Punta Gorda and Charlotte County,” said Carman. “I’m especially excited to implement children’s programs at PicklePlex. We will have camps and clinics for all ages.”
A tournament had been scheduled at PicklePlex for February 14, the Cupid Classic, but because of a delay in the ground breaking for the new facility, it will be held at an alternate location, said Ted Kegeris, PicklePlex president.
“We’re going to go back to Charlotte High School, they’re graciously allowing us to submit an application to have that tournament there again,” said Kegeris.
A tentative date of Feb. 26 has been scheduled for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, coinciding with the FSW board of trustees meeting. The ribbon cutting is open to the public.
The tournament scheduled for March will be run by PicklePlex.
“We’re excited about that, and it’s good that it’s actually going to be our own tournament,” said Kegeris.
The objective is to get the next phase, the second set of 16 courts, the concession stand and the bathrooms, of the project started as soon as possible, said Kegeris.
The PicklPlex board will be making another presentation to the county on Tuesday.
“We’re looking for funds from them,” said Kegeris. “We’re still in the fundraising mode because there’s a lot more to this than just the 16 courts. We’ve already got tournaments scheduled throughout next year. It’s going to be an exciting year for PicklePlex, the City of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County.”
