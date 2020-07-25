Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi at Jones Loop Road and Taylor Road, which is just south of Punta Gorda.
The wreck took place at about 2:20 p.m. today. Officials are asking motorists to take alternate routes.
