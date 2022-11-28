Deputy Christopher Taylor died in the line of duty while conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 22; he was struck by his own patrol vehicle after a drunk driver allegedly struck the vehicle and knocked it into him.
PUNTA GORDA — A public memorial service for Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor will be held on Wednesday in Babcock Ranch.
Taylor, 23, was struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 22.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Babcock Ranch Field House, 43281 Cypress Parkway in Babcock Ranch.
Following the memorial service, a motorcade will travel north on I-75 exiting onto Highway 17 and then traveling down Piper Road.
The community can line the streets of Piper Road to view the procession as it makes its way to the final resting place, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated.
The gravesite service will be private.
The Sheriff's Office is encouraging the community to view the service online or through media outlets, as parking is limited.
According to the Sheriff's Office, during the stop on Nov. 22, a drunk driver swerved across three lanes of traffic and struck Taylor's patrol car. The car lurched out of place and then struck Taylor and the driver of the other vehicle.
“Life-saving measures were given on the scene by good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green,” a CCSO news release on Nov. 23 read. “Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.”
Taylor joined the Sheriff's Office in August 2021 and was sworn in on Feb. 14. He is survived by his parents and fiancée, a news release stated.
Sheriff Bill Prummell noted in a statement that Taylor had just celebrated his 23rd birthday a week earlier.
“In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO: Integrity, professionalism and trust … Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world,” Prummell said.
At the time of the crash, the driver of the stopped car was out of the vehicle and speaking with Taylor. The 29-year-old man from Haines City suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
An arrest was made in connection to the deputy's death.
Cassandra Smith, 30, of Lakeville, Mass., was the alleged drunk driver. She called 911 after the crash occurred, according to a news release.
Smith was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol and charged with DUI manslaughter before being transported to Charlotte County Jail.
According to Prummell in a video announcement, Smith had been arrested on DUI charges before and had recently completed probation for DUI charges in August.
