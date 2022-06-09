PORT CHARLOTTE - A man and a woman aboard a sailboat were arrested for possession of 30 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine on Wednesday.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant and contacted Gabriel Wagoner, 41, of the 2600 block of Mohegan Road in Englewood, and Frances At, 37, of the 500 block of Albee Farm, Venice, who were on board a 35-foot red and white sailboat anchored near Stump Pass and Thornton Key in Englewood.
Deputies placed Wagoner in custody on a Sarasota County warrant for violation of probation and began to search the vessel.
During the search, deputies located drug paraphernalia and 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine.
Wagoner was charged with trafficking more than 14 grams of the drug and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. He was held with no bond.
At was also charged with trafficking more than 14 grams of the drug; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
Her total bond for the three charges was set at $110,000.
"The arrest of these individuals has undoubtedly prevented numerous overdoses and the loss of lives," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. "Overdoses are occurring far too often across the nation. We will continue to clean up our community of dealers, and of the poison they push."
At Thursday's Marine Advisory Committee meeting, Cpl. Aaron Williams, of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office marine patrol unit, discussed the arrests with committee members.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked Williams how his unit was able to cover such a large area, which has "thousands of boats."
Williams said it was difficult, but that his department works in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the City of Punta Gorda, fire departments, and also volunteers.
