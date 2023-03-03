Five brush fires in Charlotte County and one in North Port spread rapidly Friday due to high winds and dry conditions, officials said.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said brush fires broke out between Bermont and Duncan roads and spread toward the Calusa Creek neighborhood on Duncan, east of a Winn-Dixie.
"The fires are under control there," he said. "No homes were burned."
However, one out-building or shed across from Calusa Creek was destroyed, Dunn said.
In Englewood, a brush fire broke out off McCall Road between Cattle Dock Road near the turn before Gasparilla Road, Dunn said.
"A couple of vehicles were burned," he said.
A 1-acre brush fire along Huffmaster Road at Babcock Ranch resulted in an unoccupied camper being burned, he said.
The fourth fire involved a quarter-acre off Westchester Boulevard in Port Charlotte. It was contained, Dunn said about 2:30 p.m.
The fifth fire was on ranch property near the Charlotte County and DeSoto County line. It, too, was contained.
"The spots will be smoldering for awhile," Dunn said.
Meanwhile, a brush fire in North Port was being fought.
North Port spokesman Jason Bartolone said shortly before 3 p.m. police and fire units were responding to a brush fire at Toledo Blade and Price Boulevard.
The fire broke out behind a shopping center, he said.
Officials were still on the scene of that blaze.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Toledo Blade, Price Boulevard, and I-75, Bartolone said.
