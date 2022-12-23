Herrera.jpg

Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera

SARASOTA - Authorities charged a man with attempted first-degree murder Thursday following an investigation of a November shooting.

Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, 19, was charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, seriously injuring a victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report.


