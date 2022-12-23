SARASOTA - Authorities charged a man with attempted first-degree murder Thursday following an investigation of a November shooting.
Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, 19, was charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, seriously injuring a victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report.
Herrera gave law enforcement two addresses, one in Ellenton and one in Port Charlotte.
Carolyn and Guy Hollman were the homeowners in Port Charlotte. Carolyn Hollman told The Daily Sun they were Herrera's foster parents for about a year several years ago.
"He has used our address," she said.
Hollman, who still fosters children, said she was wondering what happened to Herrera. His mail kept being delivered to her address.
"I would mark it that he doesn't live here," she said.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, about 3 a.m. Nov. 23, offiicers responded to a 911 call of a shooting. Patrol units and rescue personnel arrived and found a victim slumped over the driver's seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and survived.
During the shooting, one bullet breached a home's walls and several bullets penetrated a locked vehicle.
After a investigation, Herrera, who gave his other address as the 5400 block of 36th Court East, Ellenton, was charged.
Herrera is in Sarasota County Jail on other charges, including fleeing police, drug trafficking, and possession. On Dec. 8, Herrera was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl, eluding police, failure to appear in court, cocaine possession and other charges including driving with a valid license.
Authorities said in the statement that more arrests in the shooting are possible.
