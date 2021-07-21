VENICE — A three-month investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment against State Sen. Joe Gruters was "unable to substantiate the allegations," according to a statement from the Republican Party of Florida.
The statement was released Tuesday evening following multiple news reports earlier that day about a complaint against Gruters, who is the state party chair, for allegedly sexually harassing a male staffer in Tallahassee during the legislative session.
It also says that "no accuser with firsthand knowledge was willing to come forward."
Gruters didn't respond to requests for comment during the day, but released a statement saying that he was unaware of any open investigations regarding him.
Eric Robinson, his partner in a CPA firm, said the investigation had been closed and called the disclosure of it "political bull----."
The party's statement, reported by numerous media outlets, says that because the complaint was against the chair, the executive director and general counsel recused themselves and brought in an independent law firm to conduct the investigation.
"The RPOF was not involved in the investigation, did not direct the law firm or limit the law firm in any way whatsoever in its investigation," it states.
Gruters represents Senate District 23, which includes all of Sarasota County and the western part of Charlotte County.
He served in the state House from 2016 to 2018, when he was elected to the Senate. He was re-elected in 2020.
He was elected chair of the state party in 2019 and has been the chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County for more than 10 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.