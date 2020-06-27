Two Sarasota residents were killed in a crash around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at State Road 72 and Sidell Road, in Sarasota County.
A 29-year-old North Port woman was driving a Chevy SUV westbound on S.R. 72, approaching Sidell Road, east of Myakka River State Park.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old man and carrying a 54-year-old female passenger, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 72.
The Chevrolet SUV "drifted into the eastbound travel lane of State Road 72, and struck the front" of the motorcycle, states the Florida Highway Patrol report.
The two Sarasota residents on the motorcycle died at the scene. They both were wearing helmets, the FHP report states.
The SUV driver sustained minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation Saturday night. Criminal charges are pending, the FHP report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.