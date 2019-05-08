The top-seeded Brewers took a little while to get going, but eventually captured a 7-3 victory over the Red Sox Monday in the first round of the Port Charlotte Little League’s major division playoffs at Harold Avenue Park.
The Brewers, who won the regular-season championship with a 10-4 record over the second-place Angels at 9-5, trailed the Red Sox 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. But they erupted for five runs to take a 7-3 advantage and that score stood up for the rest of the game. Damien St. Marc supplied the big hit of the inning with a three-run triple that gave the Brewers a 6-3 lead. They added one more run in the inning.
Alex Paxton was the starting pitcher for the Brewers, going five innings and only allowed one run after the first inning. Karsen Barghausen pitched the final inning for the winners. Onxy Ortiz was the starting pitcher for the Red Sox. The Red Sox scored twice in the top of the first inning with a single and some walks, but the Brewers fought back for the victory.
“Alex struggled a bit in the first inning but he settled down and came back strong,” said Brewers manager Jason Meritz. “That what he does sometimes, but he always finishes strong. His best pitch was his fast pitch as it usually has been.”
Last Friday evening the Angels topped the Brewers 7-5 to close within one game at the end of the regular season. The Angels will play the Yankees at 6:30 p.m. today. The Red Sox and the loser of today’s game will play Friday night with the loser eliminated. The Brewers won’t play again until Monday night. The finals probably will be next Wednesday unless bad weather interrupts the playoffs.
After the playoffs, the all-star teams will be picked for the District 9 tournaments which probably will begin in early and mid-June. District 9 includes teams from Port Charlotte, Fort Myers and the Cape Coral area. Teams from Fort Myers and Cape Coral have traditionally dominated the tournaments, but Port Charlotte has been competitive in most of them. The Port Charlotte junior division playoffs begin today at 6:30 p.m. Three Port Charlotte teams and one from DeSoto County will participate in the playoffs.
