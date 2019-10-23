Republican
Women’s ForumThe Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Nov. 8. The speaker will be Brenda Tate, CEO Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation. She will be speaking on sex and human trafficking.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October. This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler on Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served. For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
‘Nightmare at the museum’The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled “Nightmare at the Museum” on Friday . There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’. There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats. Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount. Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Edgewater Paw Park to close today
The Edgewater Paw Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Port Charlotte will be closed from 1 p.m. today to 7:30 a.m. Friday for spraying for ticks, fleas and ants. The Hounds on Henry Street Dog Park is open and is located at 557 W. Henry Street, Punta Gorda. For information, contact Michelle Long, at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
COPD community workshopA COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Job fair
The public is invited to attend a free job fair Oct. 30 at Charlotte Technical College from 8 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. This is a great way to meet many area employers who may have a good job for you, according to CTC. Positions available include carpentry, banking, healthcare, construction, sales, utilities, state and local government, Charlotte County Public Schools, and more. The College is asking everyone who is planning to attend to bring ID. CTC offers more than twenty adult training programs designed to help people obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment, and further their education. CTC is at 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-255-7500, or visit www.charlottetechcollege.net.
Sales tax focus group
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by the 1% local option sales tax. The next meeting is today at 3 p.m. on in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include: Water Quality Septic-to-Sewer, Edgewater Corridor Widening (Phases 3-5), and Harborview Road Widening. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects. For more information, call Administration at 941-743-1944.
Veterans Day BBQ
A BBQ event on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda. The event is to celebrate the service of veterans in the community, and is hosted by the non-profit organization, Veteran Excursions to Sea, and Ingman Marine. The event is open to the public, and the cost is $10 per plate. Food is free for veterans and their families. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information call 941-421-4665, visit www.veteranexcursions.com, or email info@veteranexcursions.com
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
