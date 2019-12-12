Charlotte County Retired Educators collected and dressed teddy bears for Christmas gifts for needy children of the Salvation Army. This year the bears were collected in memory of Ann Stout, who started the group’s collection several years ago. The members also rang the bells for the Salvation Army. Pictured from left to right - CCREA member Arlene Kincaid, Joanne Bradley and Charlie Stout, widower of member Ann Stout.
