PORT CHARLOTTE — Stacy Kauffman knows what it's like to lose a home. For a while, she and her son were staying in a trailer on her sister's property. Without that as an option, she wouldn't have had a place to sleep at night.
Kauffman will soon be the occupant of a new home being built on Omar Street in Port Charlotte. She spent Friday with a group of 13 other women, and a few experiences male home builders, at the sight helping to put up walls and hammering boards around the base of the home.
"Habitat is the most amazing thing that's ever happened to me," Kauffman said. "I recently went through a divorce and renting was so expensive, so I was ecstatic when I was approved for the program in September."
After taking several classes about home construction, she was ready to join a group of experienced women and start building her new home.
"Lowe's has been a very generous partner of the annual program, and we're very thankful for the supplies they've donated over the years," said Jan Nick, development coordinator, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
The home is expected to be competed in May. The organization partners with a subcontractor who will install a roof on the home over the weekend, and then interior work can begin.
Gabriella Reineck, senior director of outreach at Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, said the organization has a collaboration with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition through a grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation.
"All of our homeowners take the 'Bridges out of Poverty' class and they also take homeowners education classes that we offer at our office," Reineck said. "They learn about financial literacy, mortgage payments and taxes.
The event is held every year in March. For years, Lowe's Home Improvement store has supported Habitat for Humanity Women Build programs across the country.
Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build strong and safe homes.
For more information, visit https://charlottecountyhfh.org/.
