More than a dozen vehicles were burglarized in a two-day span last week in Deep Creek.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to lock their vehicles.
"Over the last two days, there have been 14 unlocked vehicle burglaries (that have been reported)," states a Sheriff's Community Affairs notice to residents via the Nextdoor app. "You see, by leaving the doors unlocked, it makes it extremely easy for criminals to enter your vehicle. Once they're inside, they help themselves to your valuables. Phone chargers, wallets, purses, designer sunglasses, tools, tablets, computers, firearms, knives, fishing poles ... you name it, they'll take it."
Car burglaries were reported on the following streets: Blaine Avenue (four), Suffolk Avenue, Doria Street, Panache Lane (four) and Kowloon Lane (four).
"It takes seconds for a criminal to enter an unlocked vehicle and take what they want. Lock your doors, lock your house, lock your garage. Remove valuables from vehicles and boats," advises the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about these burglaries or other crimes can contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
