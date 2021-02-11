A Florida Forest Service ranger ignites palmetto bushes in the southeastern portion of the Myakka State Forest on Thursday. The Forest Service performs prescribed burns regularly to manage the forest and keep wildfires from getting out of control.
A Forest Service ranger in a tractor patrols the fence line of the Myakka State Forest during a prescribed burn. Smoke from the fire was visible in Gulf Cove and Englewood East. The park is in the city limits of North Port.
A Florida Forest Service ranger ignites palmetto bushes in the southeastern portion of the Myakka State Forest on Thursday. The Forest Service performs prescribed burns regularly to manage the forest and keep wildfires from getting out of control.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A Forest Service ranger in a tractor patrols the fence line of the Myakka State Forest during a prescribed burn. Smoke from the fire was visible in Gulf Cove and Englewood East. The park is in the city limits of North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.