Looking to shop and absorb a bit of local history, all one stop? All Aboard The Last Stop Marketplace offers just that, with an ever-changing array of eclectic antiques and collectibles. Open under the ownership of Amy Walton since Sept. 1, 2017, the shop is located behind the Punta Gorda Train Depot, in the historic station’s old freight room.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) We have brought in new vendors and local artists. We also have an outdoor marketplace every 2nd Saturday of every month, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) Just me.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) Our shabby chic cottage style merchandise is definitely our best seller.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) I would say getting your name out here. Advertising is expensive and there is quite a bit of competition which is a good thing, as well as a challenging one.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) Our products, we are extremely friendly, and we are a fun place to visit.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Be patient. Work hard and get your name out there.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) I am absolutely blessed to do what I do... My customers are amazing and I hope to continue to satisfy them with various merchandise and friendliness.
