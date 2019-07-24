PORT CHARLOTTE — Judy McPherson has been teaching piano for over 45 years. Many of her students in Port Charlotte, North Port and the surrounding areas, enjoy spinning her wheel and winning a prize.
That is, only if they've practiced since their last lesson. "It is a very effective tool in making learning music fun," said McPherson.
Q. When did you open your business?
A. 12 years ago.
Q. What has changed since you opened?
A. For one thing, I have a lot more students ranging in age from child to adult. And of course we are doing much more in the area of song writing.
Q. What is your most popular service you provide?
A. I would have to say the songwriting is the most asked for service that I provide. I also teach students to not only learn notes but chords.
Q. What's the hardest part about your business?
A. Keeping the little ones focused on learning. They are either trying to pet the dogs or looking at the prizes that they will be able to win after their lesson. I have a wheel that they get to spin if they have practiced.
Q. What sets you apart from other businesses?
A. I work with digital music on the computer with students as well as the traditional piano. Plus we work on songwriting as well as learning how to play the music.
Q. What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A. I love kids and adults. I find that when your passionate about something it is very rewarding to see my student excel at the songwriting and music that I teach them...patience is key.
Q. What does the future hold for your business?
A. Since I am getting older, I mostly concentrate on giving my students everything I have learned. I will always try and make learning music enjoyable for all.
