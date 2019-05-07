The Lofty Fig Boutique in Port Charlotte opened in 2018, and carries merchandise for gifts, lifestyle and fashion. Owner Geri Joseph is a one woman show at her business, as its only employee.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) We are always getting new products and I have met a lot of new people and customers.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) Just me!
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) So far anything to do with an event or occasion seems to be the gifts people are looking for.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) Letting people know I am here. Getting the word out about who we are and what we offer.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Learn your market. Try to provide services and products that are relevant to your customers.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) I would like to get more involved in the community. Participate in local events and contribute to organizations as my way of giving back.
