Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.