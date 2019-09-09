By DEBRA GOUVELLIS
Sun Correspondent
PORT CHARLOTTE — Message In A Bottle Weddings And Vows has moved recently from Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte, and co-owners Krystal, Alivia and Alyssa Castillo are busy helping customers with their wedding plans.
When did you open your business?
We opened two months ago at our present location.
What has changed since you opened?
At our old location there wasn’t a company sign allowed so we are much more visible now. Also our space is much larger than our previous one.
How many employees do you have?
Just me and my two daughters, Alivia and Alyssa.
What is your most popular service you provide?
I would say our wedding day bride assistants.
What’s the hardest part about your business?
Financial responsibility is the most challenging part currently because of all the various services we provide. My daughter says we are very lucky to not have had a “Bridezilla” yet!
What sets you apart from other businesses?
I don’t know of anyone in the area that offers as many services for weddings as we do. We have all the bells and whistles.
What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
To know how much money you will need to purchase items for your business and to make sure your prices will reflect a good deal for both customer and business owner.
What does the future hold for your business?
It has always been my dream to have this type of a business and now that I have two daughters who also love the idea of being wedding planners I hope they will continue to enjoy what we do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.