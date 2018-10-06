Monica Amaya Photography is a one-woman business that opened in 2011, and its owner said her workload has increased over the years often through customer referrals. Amaya is also a freelance photographer for the Sun.
Name Of Business: Monica Amaya Photography
Address: The business does not have a storefront, but is online at www.monicaamayaphotography.com
Phone: 941-429-8965
Owner: Monica Amaya
Q) When did you open your business?
A) "I began in 2011."
Q) What has changed since you opened?:
A) "I have increased my workload. Once people see my work I usually get referred by previous customers."
Q) How many employees do you have?:
A) "Just me."
Q) What is your most popular item or service?
A) "I photograph a lot of high school seniors and family stuff like first birthdays, beach shots, and I even go to people's homes and help them pick out what to wear for the photos."
Q) What's the hardest part about your business?
A) "The competition and balancing my freelance work with my private business. Client loyalty would be another difficult part of the equation.
Q) What sets you apart from other businesses?:
A) "Attention to detail. I care about what I do. I love people, and I like to think it shows in my work."
Q) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A) "Run the other way! The eye for detail is extremely important."
Q) What's the future hold for your business?
A) "Growing in success. It looks very green."
