Rafael Salaman, who is better known as Jose “El Barber”, owns and runs of Real Barber 4 Life in Port Charlotte. Whether it’s a fade you’re after, a beard shape up, a mowhawk or a classic cut style, the shop offers an array of services including kids’ cuts.
Q.) When did you open your business?
A.) On Sept. 12, 2015.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) We have added a new floor, painted the walls, and added a new barber, Juan Gabriel.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) There are three of us.
Q.) What is your most popular service?
A.) Haircuts of course... You know, specialty stuff. You can’t get these kinds of cuts in a franchise.
Q.) What is the hardest part about your business?
A.) Nothing is hard or difficult if you truly love what you do.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) The quality of our haircuts.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone who is starting a business?
A.) Don’t be afraid. Focus on what you are doing and do your best always.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) We want to expand without losing the quality of service that we provide.
