From jewelry, incense and wind chimes, to wall hangings, scarves, and tarot/oracle cards, there’s a new business in Port Charlotte, aimed at helping you find serenity.
Q.) When did you open your business?
A.) We had our soft opening on October 31, 2018 and our Grand opening on November 17th.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) The amount of community we have drawn to our business.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) Just the owners work here.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) Our readings are very popular as well as our jewelry and tarot cards and incense.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) I would say letting people know we are here. Also getting the word out about our hours of operation. We are open later than most small businesses. We are open from 10 a.m until 9 p.m on weekdays except Wednesdays we are closed and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sundays by appointment only.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) Our main goal is to create community, we invite all to join us.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Be ready to be eat sleep and drink your business. We work sometimes 12 hours a day.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) The possibilities are endless. We are excited we will be adding new modalities.
