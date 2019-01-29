Stoneware Pottery in Punta Gorda offers pottery studios that are intended for experienced potters to create and design functional, original and decorative wares. All pottery is glazed and fired on location.
Q.) What has changed since you opened in 2010?
A.) I expanded the store to two. I just opened a pottery school last year.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) One.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) High fire stoneware pottery mugs, vases, and casserole bowls.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) Keeping up with production.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) Everything is handmade, we do everything from scratch. I have over 50 years of experience.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Take time to build clientele. Perseverance and you have to work it ... Be open and available.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) We constantly are learning more and offer that knowledge.
