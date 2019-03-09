Teresa Benes has owned her business, Strawberry Moon in North Port for about three and half years, and her loyal customers say the store brings a lot to the area.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) I continuously get new products to offer to my customers.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) It's only me.
Q.) What is your most popular item?
A.) My gift selection is pretty vast it ranges from sun catchers, jewelry, bath and body products, and clothes to name a few.
Q.) What's the hardest part about your business?
A.) It has been hard for people to find the store even though we are located off of Tamiami Trail on the access road.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) I believe it is our unique selection of gifts and our affordable pricing.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Be patient would be a key factor in the process.
Q.) What does the future hold for your business?
A.) Continued success and a possible expansion.
