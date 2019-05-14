Super T owner Mark Collins and Lindsey Paille, manager of the Port Charlotte t-shirt printing business, are a father, daughter team at the growing store.
Q.) What has changed since you opened in 2013?
A.) We have built up our clientele to a much larger scale.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) We currently have four.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) Imprinting t-shirts.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) I have been in the business for 45 years and nothing seems hard anymore.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) Our customers are number one here. We never get complacent, and for us customer experience is top priority. Seeking feedback from our customers and understanding their requirements is what makes our company special. Our competitive pricing, quality product, rapid turn around. When we tell you it is going to be done we deliver.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Be prepared to put in a lot of time. And never forget customers are number one. If it weren’t for them, you wouldn’t be here.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) We will continue to keep growing and expanding.
