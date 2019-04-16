The T n D Bakery in Punta Gorda offers an assortment of gluten-free products like homemade cinnamon buns, souffles, quiche and more. It’s a cozy place to get healthy eating options, free from preservatives, gluten, additives, and GMO’s, according to owners Debbi and Chris Rompre.
Q.) When did you open your business?
A.) On May 7, 2018.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) Everyday we seem to do something new like adding different products. We see what our customers like and we cater to them.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) It’s just us. We are family owned.”
Q.) What is your most popular item?
A.) Our gluten-free products. “I love to cook and we have quite a good selection of bakery goods to choose from as well as breakfast and lunch items cooked without gluten, preservatives, additives or GMO’s.”
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) Looking for gluten-free products to cook with. We make our own flour we even offer gluten free bread crumbs. One of our customers is taking them back with her up-north.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) Our exclusive gluten-free products. We are a very personal place. We love to sit down and talk to our customers. Our place has a real coziness to it, people say.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Do a lot of research and know who your clientele is. Have confidence in yourself no matter what challenges arise keep going.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) We would like to expand eventually.
