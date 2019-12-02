PORT CHARLOTTE — Have you ever heard of a blow dry bar? If you haven’t, there’s a new one in Port Charlotte at a salon with 10 stylists serving clients. Owner of Vuja’ de’ Salon and Blow Dry Bar, Kerri Chamberlain, who was born and raised in Port Charlotte, said she wants to bring “all of the latest services to the area.”
When did you open your salon?
14 years ago.
Has anything changed since then?
Our current location is new. We made a fresh start with our blow dry bar. I believe I am the first to bring it to the area. The blow dry bar is an experience of various treatments including shampoo, condition, and of course the blow dry in whatever style you choose. We can host mother-daughter day, as well as event-styling and more.
How many employees do you have?
We have 10 chairs and 10 stylists.
What is your most popular service?
Customized cutting. We have a few master stylists, our Keratin treatments are popular as well.
What is the most challenging thing about running this type of business?
Juggling my time between family and the salon.
What advice do you have for people who want to open a business?
Balance yourself. Make sure your vision is clear and train your staff how you want them to be. Make sure that your clear and open about what you expect and that we are all on the same page.
What does the future hold for you business?
I see us being a leader for keeping with the times and embracing new modalities for the hair business. We are constantly offering education to our stylists and other salons and stylists as well.
