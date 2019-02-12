There was a whole lot of business going on at our Business Expo last week.
Hundreds of people visited our members’ booths and business cards were handed out, Facebook was live and videos were posted, goodie bags were full and exhibitors were pleased with their leads. The Event Center staff was very cooperative as we asked them to put up, take down and move tables and chairs.
We had the coolest doughnut wall, thanks to Client First Financial Group. The Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, visited, and SkyiGolf had a simulator of a hole at Pebble Beach and golfers were pleased. We enjoyed live music by Sum1sGot2 at the after-hours party as networking continued. Despite very sore feet, it was a success.
Thanks to everyone who made it happen, especially Kate and Rob Oliver with MonarchDIRECT, Mark Martella with Icard Merrill, and our tremendous Chamber staff and volunteers. Special thanks to Chapman Insurance Group; the Charlotte Sun, iHeart Media and Monarch DIRECT; Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor; Centennial Bank, D & G Seal Coating & Striping; Koch & Company, CPA, Military Heritage Museum, Mosaic and Thryv; Kingsway County Club; WhitCo Insurance Agency, Alexia Martin; Integrity Insurance; Hampton Inn Port Charlotte; and SKYiGolf.
Thanks to everyone who participated! It’s a go for Feb. 6, 2020!
Wednesday is Networking at Noon at Beef ‘O’Brady’s Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor Road. Please call 941-627-2222 to see if there’s room in the restaurant.
On Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. we’ll have Coffee with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda Chambers, the Charlotte DeSoto Builders Industry Association and the Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte North Port Association of Realtors at the Charlotte Sports Park. Please call a chamber and let them know how many of your team will attend so the Rays can plan. Everyone is invited to stay and watch the day before Spring Training starts practice.
The monthly Business Card Exchange is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Upcoming 5:30 p.m. ribbon cuttings include tonight at Bank OZK, Port Charlotte, tomorrow at Message in a Bottle Weddings and Vows, Feb. 19 at Thornberry Custom Builders new model, Feb. 20 (at 6 p.m.) a “pass the paintbrush” for the Visual Arts Center at the Wyvern Hotel and on Feb. 26, at Comfort Storage, Punta Gorda.
Please join us as we congratulate business owners in casual, fun setting.
