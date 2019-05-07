During a recent meeting to discuss sponsorship of an upcoming event we are hosting, I had the great privilege to meet Tracey Codd, franchise owner of our local cruise ship specialists, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, based in Laishley Court, just below the Crab House.
Not only is Tracey an expert in her field, but her sense of community and generosity exudes with every passionate word she speaks. Leaving on Nov. 26, Expedia is very excited to offer our community a fully-escorted European Christmas Market Cruise, originating in Prague, the Czech Republic and ending in Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 6.
They have chartered the entire boat for this Danube River tour, with stops in Prague, Salzburg, Vienna and Budapest. Their all-inclusive package starts as low as $2,899 per person with an additional airfare cost of $699 per person from most US gateways. A bargain!
This specially-char tered boatload of SWFL guests is filling fast. Want to learn more? Call them at 1-800-834-5183 and tell them the PG Chamber sent you, so you get through tom the right department! They would be very happy to discuss travel options with you. The full itinerary is viewable at anyflip.com/pgtr/ozzq/. Tell them the PG Chamber sent you and you’ll also get an additional $100 off per cabin. Also, on all of their cruises, they offer active, veteran and retired military personnel a $250 free onboard spending money voucher, to show their appreciation for your service.
Continuing the nautical theme, May is Military Appreciation Month. King Fisher Fleet is celebrating by thanking all active duty service members, members of the reserve components, and all veterans. This very important month reminds Americans to continually honor, recognize, and appreciate those men and women who have served throughout our history, as well as acknowledge their families who have sacrificed in order for us to enjoy our freedom. Through this promotion, King Fisher Fleet hopes to spread recognition for all those who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard. All military personnel with a valid military ID, and veterans with proof of service receive half-price admission on any sightseeing cruise offered at King Fisher Fleet in May. Advance reservations are recommended. Subject to availability. Discount also applies to spouses and dependents. Offer good for individual tickets only and cannot be applied towards group ticket sales. Discount cruise reservations cannot be made online and must be made by calling their ticket office at 941-639-0969.
We just completed the annual review of our visitor numbers and the news is good. Building on the last five years, numbers that have risen each year consecutively, requests for our visitors’ and members’ guide have increased 17% over the same period (May-April) last year. More than 37,000 guides have been distributed, mailed, shipped or picked up! Visits to the office have increased 22%, with the most popular topics being: a guide, a map, local events, relocation/real estate, help finding a business, and opening a new business.
Our website continues to draw a larger audience that previous years, with the most popular sections being the shopping cart, the photo gallery, the events page and the Friday Facts e-newsletter. More than 2,200 people visit the site every week and look at more than 11,000 pages during their stay (in total). Look like people like what we are doing for them! Is your business missing the opportunity to be a member and be part of this success? Call us to find out how easy and affordable it is to join.
Networking: Tomorrow morning, bright and early at 7:15 a.m., please join us for Business Over Breakfast hosted at First Baptist Church, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. Come join us for some priceless networking and excellent camaraderie of fellow business owners. To RSVP for catering purposes, please call 941-639-3720 to register. Attendance is free to members and potential new members.
As the hectic season slows down a little, now is just a perfect time to swing by the PG Chamber office and refresh your literature, to make sure you are promoting both current people and activities within your business. We are located at the corner of W. Marion Avenue and Sullivan Street, open M-F 9-5. Mark your calendar to drop in soon and check on your “stuff”. Details of your events and promotions are always welcome.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntago rda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
