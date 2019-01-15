This coming weekend the ever-popular Sullivan Street Arts & Craft Fair returns, running the length of Sullivan from the Event Center to Virginia.
The January show is always the most well-attended by artisans and visitors. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. The PG Chamber will have a tent right in front of our office at Marion and Sullivan to assist locals and visitors alike.
Also on Saturday our annual Laird’s Scottish-themed golf tournament hits the links at Sunnybreeze Golf Course. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Your fee includes golf for four, cart, breakfast and lunch, prizes and surprises along the way, including the chance to win a car courtesy of Gettel Automotive of Charlotte County. The cost is $180, payable either in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagorda chamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. Kilts are optional; good humor is mandatory!
Networking continues tonight at 5:30 p.m. as we visit Chelsea Place Senior Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, from 5:30-7 p.m. Bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. These events are always a lot of fun and you gather a lot of new contacts to help your business grow.
On Jan. 22, please join us to welcome a new business to town, A Message in a Bottle — Weddings and Vows, located above Copperfish Books at 103 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda We’ll have a Ribbon Cutting at 5:30 p.m.
Our next Wine Walk is set for Thursday. Please join us as we gather from 5-8 p.m. with many of the downtown stores open later for your enjoyment. Swing by the chamber ahead beforehand and pick up your wristband for a $10 donation, or on Thursday night, find us in front of our office at 252 W. Marion Ave. Wristbands entitle you to wine samples at all participating locations plus the specials offerings of participating restaurants. Anyone who purchased December wristbands may either attend the January walk or return the band to the the place from which it was purchased for a refund.
This Thursday through April 4, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, starting from the PG Chamber office, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way. Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them! You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects. The tours start at 9:30 a.m. and last about two hours with rest stops. To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call us at 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society.
Almost jazz time
It’s hard to believe but Feb. 23 will bring Punta Gorda’s 14th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival to town. Each year, the PG Chamber has strived to add new artistry and dynamics to this event. Each year more than 60 percent of ticket holders are visitors from out of state. All of them stay at our hotels, eat, shop, fill up with gas and see up-close and personal the great city that Punta Gorda is.
The full lineup starts with Matt Marshak, a newcomer to our stage. Next on stage will be the Sax Pack. Jeff Kashiwa has been on our stage twice before as a member of the Rippingtons, but this year marks his first appearance as part of this impressive trio.
Last but by no means least Gerald Albright will set the stage on fire in a triumphant second appearance at the Festival. Gerald Albright just finished putting the finishing touches on the latest CD project, “30.” This pivotal number represents 30 years since the release of his debut CD, “Just Between Us.” This self-produced anniversary project is a reflection of some of Albright’s favorite music that he has written over the past three decades. All of the songs are action-packed with new and unique arrangements, spear-headed by Albright, Chris “Big Dog” Davis and James “JRob” Roberson. This CD will prove to be one of Gerald Albright’s finest efforts to date and many of these hits will be featured during his Punta Gorda performance.
Regular tickets are $75, with premium and VIP tickets still available in limited quantities. To reserve your spot in the park for this historic day, simply call us at 941-639-3720 during office hours or visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com Please book early to avoid disappointment.
