Half of the building was once a little hometown eatery called Waldo’s Bistro. The other half was Captain Bill’s Tackle Shop.
But for the last 17 years, downtown Punta Gorda has known the gated brick edifice at 139 W. Marion Ave., as The Turtle Club.
In 2014, after a six-year shuttering, Chris Evans and, later, New Yorker Bill Socha bought and reopened what would become today’s Blue Turtle.
The place was soon named Harbor Style magazine’s Best New Restaurant.
Evans said that, after seven years as owners, its Sept. 10 sale was “bittersweet for my wife, Ashley, and me. It was our first baby here together. But my partner, Bill Socha, retired, and the timing was right, allowing us to focus on other opportunities.”
Meanwhile, the Marion Avenue tavern will become the fifth restaurant in 11 years for a new owner who calls the area and the Blue Turtle “a recipe for success.”
Born in the seaside town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, seafood tycoon Lars Vinjerud II moved to Fairhaven, Massachusetts, when he was 10. At 15, he took up king crabbing and salmon and scallop fishing in Alaska.
“I just lied about my age and went fishing,” he said. “I love boats, I love the ocean, even though my Norwegian ancestors were farmers.”
Vinjerud returned to New Bedford and, at only 20, bought and captained his first fishing vessel.
“I’ve been all over the place,” he said. “I like putting things together and being successful.”
Given the vast, vertically integrated fishing empire that he helms today, that’s putting it mildly.
A near-drowning in the icy waters off Georges Bank eventually dry-docked him with chronic pneumonia but also led to the launch of his own fleet.
His Fleet Fisheries of New Bedford began in 1993 with one boat, F/V Explorer, before Vinjerud built it into a flotilla of more than two dozen vessels fishing for lobster, monkfish, halibut, scallops, crab, tuna and swordfish.
Fleet has since grown into a ship-to-chef umbrella over everything from its own state-of-the-art processing plants to Fisherman’s Market Seafood Outlet and, now, five restaurants — the obvious end points for a vertically integrated fishing firm.
Vinjerud added restaurateur to his résumé in 2010, when he created Fleet’s sister, Fathoms Waterfront Bar & Grille of New Bedford. All of its fresh-as-it-gets seafood comes straight off Fleet Fisheries boats.
Two years later, he purchased Fairhaven’s then-five-year-old Ice Chest Bar & Grill, renaming it Ice House Bar & Grill and supplying it, too, with Fleet Fisheries catch.
Consistent with what’s become Vinjerud’s standard restaurant takeover strategy, Ice House continued with the same team under a trusted partner/manager, while a remodel added its new vaulted-ceiling Harpoon Room.
This summer, Vinjerud finished a year-long gutting of a Eustis, Florida, wine bar to create Chris’ Place, operated by a popular local, Chris McCollum. Even this inland farm-to-table spot features Fleet Fisheries scallops, lobster, stuffed quahogs and halibut on its menu.
Now Vinjerud has taken on another Chris’ place — Chris Evans’ Blue Turtle — renaming it Hemingway’s and bringing back the Turtle’s longtime chef Travis Winesett as chef/general manager.
“I told Travis, ‘I’m you’re consultant. You’re the boss,’” Vinjerud said. “And everybody there told me, ‘If Travis is coming back, I’m staying.’”
It will take at least a month to transition from Blue Turtle to Hemingway’s, Vinjerud says. Meanwhile, operations and staff will remain the same while licenses are put in place.
Then the renovations begin.
“This isn’t written in stone,” said Vinjerud. “But because the existing bar is too small, Travis suggested adding another bar and TVs to the front dining room. Customers could wait for a table there, or sit there and watch a game.”
We might expect another Best New Restaurant soon — with, of course, some of New Englanders’ favorite seafood on the menu.
Just don’t expect a Key West theme. This Hemingway backstory is closer to Vinjerud’s heart.
The new owner explained, “My first captain in Alaska, on a king crab boat, was John Hemingway. He was a mentor to me and taught me: Be honest and true to yourself, and respect people.”
