It’s a great thing for a restaurant to serve free meals to displaced workers while remaining open for takeout.
It’s truly extraordinary to watch a struggling restaurant close, apply for relief, then turn right around to feed free breakfast and lunch to those who need it.
Given its hidden location on Bayshore Road in Charlotte Harbor, the year-old Mean Jeanne’s Riverside Restaurant had its regulars and was just breaking even — until the coronavirus pandemic shut down dining rooms across the state.
Owner Jennifer Clark tried pickup and delivery for a while, but soon had to close and seek relief from her bank and the Small Business Administration.
But after more than 15 years of hard work in the restaurant business, the feisty owner couldn’t just sit around waiting.
Since Tuesday, Mean Jeanne’s has been open for those in need, serving free pancake breakfasts from 8 to 11 a.m., and free chili dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they run out.
Clark plans to continue her free feeds, with volunteer help from her staff, until the dining room can open to the public again.
Determined not to knuckle under to a mere virus, she said, “Charlotte County is home to some of the nicest, friendliest and kindest people in all Florida. We’ve been through a lot these past few weeks, but the grit of the community holds fast.”
She could just as well have been describing herself.
