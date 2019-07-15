The Punta Gorda Chamber broke through a glass ceiling this past week as an all-woman Executive Committee was approved by the board and membership for our 2019-2020 fiscal year. This is the first time in our history that an all-woman group has been selected and, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, they are not aware of any other chamber in the state having such a group! Debi Trenholm will take the reins as Chair next year, supported by June Amara as Chair-Elect, Alexia Martin as Vice Chair, Hazel Klossner as Secretary, Sue Randall as Treasurer and Melanie Markel as immediate Past Chair. We congratulate them and wish them all the very best. Joining the board as full directors in September will be Jeff Kuhns of Kuhns Law Firm, Rosa Pena of Granny Nannies and Cherie George of Gettel of Charlotte County. Filling two additional spaces made by the creation of a new Shade Committee will be Teresa Desguin of iHeart Media and Rich Lancette of Hessler Floor Coverings. Debi Trenholm has also selected her three Associate Directors to assist her next year and they are Jerry Presseller (Saturday Farmers’ Market Manager), Dennis Gill (Port Charlotte Florist) and Cathy Perry (Simply Sweet and Beach Bums). The team is now complete and we welcome the new board and look forward to even greater things going forward. It would be remiss of me not to thank Keith Callaghan of Florida Southwestern State College, who completes his six-year service and who most recently was an incredible secretary of our Board. We thank you for all your service to the chamber and now you will always be part of our family. Thank you.
Just around the corner is the Top Chefs food tasting contest to be held on Aug. 8 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda, with all proceeds going to provide services for the Friendship Centers of Charlotte County. The Friendship Centers provide a very much-needed service to our aging population and provide not just meals but socialization to those who are left alone. Last year we inaugurated this Top Chefs fundraiser to a packed house, inviting chefs from all of Charlotte County’s Assisted Living Facilities and Rehabilitation Centers. This year, the event has expanded even further with 15-plus chefs vying to win the Top Chef prize in three distinct categories — cold appetizer, hot appetizer and dessert. Three guest judges have been selected to make their choices in each category, but attendees are also invited to select their very own “People’s Choice.” The fun and tastings start at 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available from the PG Chamber Office. Call us at 941-639-3720 or swing by 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please come out and enjoy great food, great fun while raising dollars for a very worth cause.
Also just added is our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held on Friday, Oct. 25 this year, at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will start at 7-11 p.m. with live music, heavy appetizers and Happy Hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Networking this week: We have two events coming up, both at the Fourpoints By Sheraton. Tonight we meet for our July Business After Hours starting at 5:30 p.m. (admission is free but RSVP is requested to 941-639-3720). Remember to bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing! Then we return to the Fourpoints for lunch ($15) on July 24 at noon. Pre-registration for lunch is required by calling 941-639-3720. Our guest speaker will be Bill Korting of the Charlotte Sun, addressing the best ways to handle your advertising budgets and how to maximize online opportunities.
This week in collaboration with SCORE, we are also offering FREE business training to assist all business owners. Your local SCORE Group of Port Charlotte is offering a one-hour introduction to “Building Relationships to Improve Your Bottom Line.” This unique and extremely effective series will demonstrate how easy it could be to improve your bottom line by turning your "average" sales people into extraordinary sales people.
The cost? One hour of your time to see for yourself what’s being offered. SCORE educational opportunities are always provided at no cost to participants! Groups that will benefit: Owners and individuals in the business of selling products or services.
Business owners: all types. There are three one-hour sessions to choose from: Thursday July 18th from noon-1 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. and a third option on Friday from 8.30-9:30 a.m. These sessions will take pace at the PG Chamber office, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, but pre-registration is required as space is limited by calling 941-639-3720.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
