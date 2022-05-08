PORT CHARLOTTE - Kung Fu Tea manager Rebecca Hernandez says that people don’t even ask what bubble (boba) tea is anymore.
They know what it is, especially the 20-somethings packing her new store, and they heart it.
Until recently, boba buffs had to drive to Fort Myers or Sarasota for their fix of the drink you can chew.
But now Kung Fu Tea has opened the newest of its more than 250 U.S. bubble tea franchises in Port Charlotte’s Peachland Promenade. And it’s just in time for National Bubble Tea Day — a holiday the chain itself created on Apr. 30, 2018, to celebrate its eighth birthday.
The Taiwanese concoction had spread across Southeast Asia in the 1990s and trended its way into the United States, at first mostly in California and New York.
In 2010, Queens, New York, three Taiwanese friends, hungry for their favorite beverage, partnered with a Taiwanese bubble tea chain to open the first Kung Fu Tea.
They’d grown up on the most authentic bubble teas, had high standards and fine-tuned a process of brewing hand-picked Taiwanese tea leaves at just the right temperature and steeping time.
They superpowered their product with the rallying cry “Fresh – Innovative - Fearless.”
Kung Fu Tea is now a fast-growing franchise with more than 300 stores internationally. The Washington Post called it “the Starbucks of bubble tea.”
In case you don’t already know what bubble tea is, each customized blend of iced-tea base, milk, fruit and flavored syrups has a characteristic layer of chewy, honey-soaked tapioca pearls (boba) that end up nestled at the bottom of the cup, to be sucked up and savored through an extra-wide straw.
And that’s just the beginning. Kung Fu Tea bobaristas have a head-spinning menu of options from which customers choose size, base, toppings, sweetness level and ice level.
There are classic hot or cold teas; milk teas made with milk powder in flavors from rose hip to Thai tea and coconut; fruit punches and lemonades.
Milk cap adds a thick layer of subtly salty cream topping in flavors like matcha, cocoa cream and winter melon. Slushes provide sweet and fruity blended ice.
Flavored jellies, pudding and popping bubbles can be added for extra flavor bursts, and the “Wow” boba, made of caramelized brown sugar, adds a rich, smoky taste. Other toppings include sweet red adzuki beans, sesame seeds and crushed Oreos.
With some bubble teas packing over 1,000 mostly nutrition-free calories, Kung Fu Tea instead gives customers a choice of sweetness level (from zero to 120%). Real fruit and fruit juices are used for fruity drinks. Their Milk Strike series uses lactose-free milk; the Yogurt series uses sweetened probiotic Yakult.
If coffee is more your cup of tea, they have espresso drinks, too.
Kung Fu Tea, 24123 Peachland Blvd., Unit C9, Port Charlotte, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Special app promotions celebrate National Bubble Tea Day from Apr. 25 to May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.