Happy New Year! Here’s to a successful, fun, healthy 2019!
Our thanks to everyone who participated in our 40th Annual Christmas Parade last month. Congratulations to Sandman Book Club, Grand Marshal Award, and Girl Scout Troop 707, President’s Award. Taking home awards for the best floats were: Girl Scout Troop 11 (first), Charlotte County Tax Collector (second) and Charlotte Preparatory School (third). Florida Dance Workshop took first place in the Performing Units category, Studio Seven Center for Creative Studies was second and Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club took third place. Nicholas & Jackie Mays were first in the Decorated Car/Truck category, John & Phyllis Camarlo (second) and Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies was third. A special thanks for years of service plaque went to the Santa Float. Our corps of volunteers, headed by Ron & Claudia Thomas, Harborwalk Scoops & Bites, Ed Hill (Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce), Peter Keating (Small Business Development Center), Sheila Meeks (Michael Saunders & Company), Greg Imig, Linda Wieder, Christina Faro-Pilliteri and our own Janet Caffee, Ruth Uzonyi and Bob White. Our thanks to judges Justin Brand (Charlotte Community Foundation), Denise Dull (Integrity Employee Leasing), Kim Maddy (Charlotte State Bank and Trust) and Colleen Wright (Olsen, Lynch & Wright, CPAs), our great MC, Mike Riley (Charlotte County Public Schools), Jim Vanande (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office), Jeanette Gander (Buffalo Graffix) for our new t-shirts, Waste Management, The City of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, Charlotte High School staff and Shop Local Media who taped the parade.
We hope you are making plans to be part of the “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo 2019 on Feb. 7. Thanks to sponsors: Media Sponsors: The Charlotte Sun, iHeart Media and Monarch DIRECT. Platinum: Chapman Insurance Group. Silver: Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor. Bronze: Centennial Bank, Koch & Company, CPA, Military Heritage Museum, Mosaic and Thryv. Kick-off Party Sponsor; Kingsway County Club. Breakfast: Joseph W. Willingham. Lanyard: Chapman Insurance Group. Bag: WhitCo Insurance Agency, Alexia Martin. Sign up as a sponsor, and your business will be listed here next week. The kickoff party for our will be held on Jan. 10 at Kingsway Country Club. During the workshop before the 5:30 p.m. event, you’ll learn ways to enhance your booth space for the Feb. 7 Expo. Sponsors will be recognized and there will be great networking with fellow exhibitors. Register soon, so you don’t miss the party. Call Bob White at 941-627-2222 for details.
I always get a little blue when the holidays are over, but I look forward to our busy first quarter, showing off our Freeman House office to tourists and breaking my New Year’s resolutions! Happy 2019!
