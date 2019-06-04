Welcome to June. We are busy here in Chamberland, planning and promoting the activities in the months ahead.
We start on Saturday, with the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019’s Hemingway’s Havana Nights, a great party with casino games, food, music, raffles and more at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 to 11 p.m. The class wants to raise a minimum of $25,000 that will renovate and outfit a “Book Mobile” to support literacy programs for local children and adults. Please visit the Chamber store to purchase your tickets and support a great cause, www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com/shop or call us at 941-627-2222.
Networking at Noon is June 12 at the Village Brewhouse in Fishermen’s Village. Please make a reservation and food selection in the Chamber store or by calling us.
Our June 19 Third Wednesday Coffee will feature Mark Martella, Icard Merrill, discussing Scams, Schemes and Scoundrels- What You Need to know to Protect Your Business and Family. AAA Auto Club Group is the sponsor of the networking event that runs from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center.
Ribbon cuttings include: tomorrow at Sleep Inn & Suites, 806 Kings Hwy, PC; June 11, Lakes of Tuscana Apartments; and June 20, Loveland Center, 21450 Gibralter, Port Charlotte — all at 5:30 p.m.
The Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 will graduate June 21 at Kingsway Country Club. Since it’s also the 30th Anniversary of the program, we’ll be recognizing the inaugural class members who attend and will have some old photos to share. As always, it’s a fun night. Please join us as we celebrate. And, applications for the class of 2020 are available in both offices and on our website. They are due July 25 which will be here before you know it, so don’t delay.
Around the Clock Fitness will host the June 27 Business Card Exchange at 1000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. As with all our events, please bring plenty of business cards to hand out, ‘cause that’s what it’s all about.
Down the road gatherings include the July 1, “Successful Networking Strategies: Learn the key to creating meaningful connections in business and in life” lunch and learn, the Aug. 2 New Teachers’ Breakfast, Sept. 19 Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 reception and the Oct. 4 Annual Meeting Lunch.
Bring your business cards and join us!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.