Networking at Noon is tomorrow at Angela’s Café Italiano at 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please make your reservation in the chamber store or by calling 941-627-2222.
Our March 20 Third Wednesday Coffee will feature a presentation by Travis Mortimer, assistant county administrator, who will discuss the progress of the sales tax projects. The coffee sponsor is Around the Clock Fitness. We hope to see you at 7:15 a.m. for coffee, networking and great information at the Event Center.
And, the business card exchange is March 28 at Chapman Insurance Agency’s Port Charlotte office.
March 22 is the Chambers Day at the Rays when members of the Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda chambers will gather for game watching and networking.
Our 10th annual Women’s Networking party is April 4 at our Punta Gorda office in the A.C. Freeman House from 5:30-7 p.m. Members may RSVP by calling 941-627-2222 or register in the Chamber Store. Big thanks to our new sponsors: Life Care Center of Punta Gorda and The Mortgage Firm, in addition to Sonny’s BBQ and The Gilded Grape Winery. If you’d like to be mentioned next week as a sponsor, please call. Attendees are invited to bring us a promotional gift item by March 28 to be included in the 75 goodie bags.
Calling all golfers! Save May 18 for our 11th annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to benefit the Junior Leadership Charlotte Program. It will be held at Kingsway Country Club. Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford is our hole-in-one Car sponsor and Integrity Insurance Agency is sponsoring our bigger this year $2,000 Putting Contest. We are looking for door prize donations and invite those businesses participating to provide us with a promotional item for 120 goodie bags.
Save the date for Hemingway’s Havana Nights on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to support the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 “Leadership for Literacy” project. Individual tickets $75. For more information or to sponsor, contact a member of LC 2019 or call us at 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Transit is updating its 10-Year Transit Development Plan that helps determine future transit improvements and provides insight on the role of public transit in making Charlotte County a great place to live and work. Charlotte County Transit is requesting your opinion to help improve its service; please participate online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlotteRidesInputor or visit a workshop on March 20. They’re set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood; 1:30 -3:30 p.m. at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte; and 5-7 p.m. at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
The CC-TV collaborative’ s informative and gripping four-part miniseries that covers teen texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs and teen suicide. “Choices and Chances” premieres March 30-31 at Regal Cinema Town Center 16. Sponsorships are available. Tickets are free, but must be reserved at choices-and-chances.eventbrite.com. Watch the trailer at youtu.be/uODoiKBKWks. For information, contact Elizabeth Tracy at 941-623-1090 or Elizabeth.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
