Rotonda is hungry. Real, real hungry.
According to 18-year retiree Dave Holloman of Rotonda West, “There’s not much nearby where we older folks can enjoy a drink and dinner. Lots of people in Cape Haze, Placida and Rotonda West are looking forward to this new business becoming part of our community.”
Bob Noonan of Gulf Cove said, “Everyone’s waiting for this opening. Our old gang’s still looking for a great place to roost.”
The place that they and hordes of new residents are talking about — Cape Haze Tavern — has been in the works since 2019.
Serious buzz began building last fall about the spot on Cape Haze Drive that once housed everything from the Rotonda Elks to Daniel’s, Bella’s and, a decade ago, Amigos Restaurant & Cantina. It had sat empty for the last several years.
THE OWNERS
Eight years ago, Andreas Kirchberger moved to town from Canada. Originally from Germany, with a background in construction, he founded Golden Key Properties and proceeded to purchase bank-owned commercial properties — including Lake View Office Park in Venice, Placida Plaza (now Plaza on the Cape) on Chailett Road, Grand Oaks Plaza in Port Charlotte, office buildings in North Port’s Toledo Blade Professional Center, and 3745 Cape Haze Drive, future home of Cape Haze Tavern, where he set to work five years ago.
But the heavy lifting at Cape Haze Tavern didn’t start in earnest until a year ago. And then the pandemic delayed a hoped-for summer opening.
Kirchberger and his wife, actress Polina Voinevych, might not have been restaurant owners before, but they’ve dined at plenty and been landlords to several — including Rotonda West’s Pig ‘n’ Whistle British Pub, Gaspy’s Cafeteria, Que Rico Express and Noy’s Bistro & Lounge.
Voinevych leapt into decorating their own Rotonda West place as equal parts seaside tavern and Bavarian Hofbräuhaus.
She lined the walls with her father’s seascapes. The tavern’s logo frames one of them — a fanciful half-timbered lighthouse — inside a stylized lifebuoy.
The high-ceilinged, chandelier-lit interior and 15-seat pergola bar drip with Biergarten greenery and fishermen’s nets. Its rows of tables and half-timbered walls give off a Munich vibe that promises year-round Oktoberfesting. A wraparound deck has 25 additional outdoor seats.
Kirchberger, who’s from Bavaria, had a hand in both vision and construction, and hopes to expand deeper into the plaza over the coming years.
THE MENTOR
But what the new restaurateurs really needed was a restaura-mentor, someone they could trust who’d tutor them in the restaurant business.
In September, they connected with one of the best.
Phil Cerciello, former owner of Burnt Store Grille and Phil’s 41 in Punta Gorda, with over 50 years in restaurants from New Jersey to Florida, agreed to advise them and get Cape Haze Tavern off on the right foot.
“This is great!” boomed Cerciello, who’d been downright depressed in retirement. “Are you kidding me? I love this business. My greatest joy comes from being in front, with people having a great meal and enjoying a good experience.
“Polina, who’ll be there more than Andy, is like a sponge and wants to learn everything. With my experience I’m able to catch things she might not notice.”
THE CHEF
Chef Ryan Spaulding moved here a year ago from Buffalo and filled the time before Cape Haze Tavern by working beside Chef Noah Copenhaver, making sushi at The Pier in Fishermen’s Village.
In an apron since he was 13, the Cordon Bleu-trained chef has done everything from artisan pizza to fine dining, from a Greek diner to country clubs.
He describes the new tavern’s menu as “locally sourced New American cuisine with an eclectic twist.” Artisanal bites meet classical French/New American, with Mediterranean and Asian influences.
The fine-dining classics — from crab cakes and mussels to filet, ribeye, Norwegian salmon and Chilean sea bass — are all here. And they’ve got creative trimmings — like bacon hash, charred broccolini, loaded Gruyere potato, roasted pineapple-tomato confit, charred apple cream sauce and coconut crème fraîche — that will entice diners to work their way through the whole menu.
For a reasonably priced bite, there’s the Bar Menu, where panko-crusted crab cake with sweet Thai remoulade lives alongside Buffalo-fave stuffed Hungarian peppers, lobster grilled cheese and Andy Kirchberger’s own Bavarian soft pretzel with honey mustard and cheddar-ale dipping sauce.
Though we can expect flamboyant sushi specials from Chef Ryan, neighbors from New York are already salivating over the Buffalo wings and Beef on Weck that showed up on the website’s Bar Menu.
THE CHALLENGES OF OPENING
One of Phil Cerciello’s many words of wisdom, which he’s imprinting firmly on Cape Haze Tavern, is: Treat people the way you want to be treated.
He only wishes the state and county were treating them better.
“The liquor license, fire-panel permitting and inspections are taking forever ‘because of COVID,’” he griped.
He tells antsy neighbors, “Look for the balloons outside. That’s how you’ll know we’re opening.”
Cape Haze Tavern ($$-$$$), 941-830-8946, 3745 Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda West (between Freedom Fitness and Rotonda VFW), will at first open for dinner only, Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.