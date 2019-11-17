Please join us tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. with members of the Charlotte, Englewood and North Port Chambers at the Atlanta Braves stadium. This will be a fun mix-and-mingle with drink specials and some complimentary appetizers at the Landshark Landing area of the ballpark. Please bring a canned good(s) for Salvation Army.
The Third Wednesday Coffee is Nov. 20 and will feature the always-fun Holiday Celebration where members can showcase their products and services in a holiday theme. There will be “bragging rights” for the most creative, unusual and attractive table top displays. Registration forms can be found on our website in the newsroom.
We won’t have a November Business Card Exchange because there’s a multi-Chamber event on Dec. 5 at MonarchDIRECT.
Our annual Coffee Connections will be held on Dec. 6 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Freeman House. Stop by on your way to work for coffee, breakfast snacks and the opportunity to make good connections.
Our Hometown Community Christmas Tree Lighting organizers, Carla Nix, Denise Dull and Tony Smith, go together to firm up details for the Friday, Dec. 13 gathering from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, caroling and more. Interested vendors should call our Port Charlotte Office to register. The Official Tree Lighting will take place at dusk.
The 41st Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade is the next day, Dec. 14. We will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, head north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. Information about this family-fun-day is on our website in the newsroom and in both offices.
I sold my house, closed last Thursday and moved into a cute Airbnb in Punta Gorda. For the last month I’ve been going through every item in my house, trying to decide if it’s a stay, go or donate. My street had a garage sale and I had an “estate” sale and both times the first people who showed up 7:30 a.m. asked if I had guns or knives. No, but I had a hundred Beanie Babies. I’ve sent photos of things to my daughter asking if she wants them, but living in a studio in downtown Chicago, Kate asked if I could “keep them for her.” So, from a recent pro, if you’re planning to downsize, try and do it when your people are around. It will be much less painful, and even fun, to go through old photo albums with a loved one.
Julie Mathis is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email: jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org
