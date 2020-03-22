As of this writing, both offices of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce remain open for business. Public access to both buildings has be stopped but the staff of four is working diligently for our members and the community and will continue to do so even if mandated to work remotely.
Please make sure your business is on the email list to receive the regular updates of important information. This is not a continuous bombardment of emails but strategically planned communication to provide business information and resources. Information is also kept updated on the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is organized to advance the prosperity and general welfare of its business members and the community they serve. Now in its 95th year, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte to serve the overall business community.
Daily Email Update
Following a special edition of the Monday Business Online email to the membership, a daily email Update blast to more than 5,000 contacts was implemented. This provides a regular mechanism to keep the membership and chamber associates apprised of changing conditions and important announcements … but without continuous inundation. This process will continue as long as warranted.
Online Ordering, Delivery and TakeOut Services
The staff of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce proactively began contacting member restaurant and retail businesses beginning Friday, March 13. Information was collected regarding their online order, delivery and pickup options for goods and services. A listing began and is being regularly updated about the local business members offering remote ordering, delivery and/or pickup services.
The list is updated daily on the chamber’s Facebook page and included in the daily email Update blast.
We encourage everyone in the community to continue to “Shop Charlotte.” Any products or services needed can still be found right here, even by those who need to remain in their home. A list of available local remote ordering businesses will be maintained on our website, posted regularly via Facebook, and sent out daily in our Update email blast.”
New “Business Information Membership (BIM)” Implemented
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is offering all Charlotte County businesses a new complimentary category of membership. The complimentary Business Information Membership (BIM) will allow for the expanded dissemination of concise information.
We understand the need for clear information and the time constraints our businesses face on a daily basis, now more than ever. This chamber has been the anchor for the business community through catastrophic natural disasters, economic ebbs and flows, and the overall development of our community. And not just recently, but for 95 years.
The new complimentary BIM allows any Charlotte County business to also receive the frequent email communication sent by the chamber to its general membership and contacts of approximately 5,000 recipients. This includes updates on business impact, guidance, continuity planning, and financial resource assistance pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To register for a complimentary Business Information Membership, or for additional general information, email Teri Ashley at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
